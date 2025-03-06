March 6, 2025, Special Days: March 6, 2025, is packed with special observances across various themes. It marks Ghana Independence Day, celebrating the nation's freedom from colonial rule, and Iraq Day of Tolerance and Coexistence, promoting unity and harmony. It's also National Dentist’s Day in the U.S., honouring dental professionals, and National Hospitalist Day, recognising hospital-based doctors. Food lovers can indulge in National Oreo Day, National Frozen Food Day, and National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day. Additionally, the day highlights National Dress Day, appreciating fashion, and the Day of Memorial and Respect for Veterans, honouring service members. Lastly, No Homework Day offers students a well-deserved break. There are several famous March 6 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 6, 2025 (Thursday)

Masik Durgashtami in March 2025 Employee Appreciation Day in the United States Dentist’s Day in the United States Day of Memorial And Respect For Veterans in Kosovo Ghana Independence Day Iraq Day Of Tolerance And Coexistence National Dress Day National Frozen Food Day National Oreo Day National Hospitalist Day National Report General Service Administration (GSA) Fraud Day in the United States National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day No Homework Day

Famous March 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Shaquille O'Neal Michelangelo Tyler, the Creator Rob Reiner Sharwanand Janhvi Kapoor Ankit Tiwari Makarand Deshpande Karan Sharma Kieran Powell Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Death Anniversaries on March 6

Jean Baudrillard died on 6 March 2007 (age 77 years)

