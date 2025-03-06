Famous People Born on March 6: March 6 is notable for the birthdays of several famous personalities from different fields. Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal was born on this day, as well as renowned Renaissance artist Michelangelo. The music industry celebrates Tyler, the Creator and Indian singer Ankit Tiwari. Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner also shares this birthday. Indian actors Sharwanand, Janhvi Kapoor, Makarand Deshpande, and Karan Sharma were born on this day, contributing to cinema and theatre. Additionally, cricketer Kieran Powell and discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon mark their birthdays on March 6, making it a day of diverse talent. 6 March 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous March 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Shaquille O'Neal Michelangelo Tyler, the Creator Rob Reiner Sharwanand Janhvi Kapoor Ankit Tiwari Makarand Deshpande Karan Sharma Kieran Powell Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on March 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).