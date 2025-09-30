New Delhi, September 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) on the occasion of Maha Ashtami. During his visit to CR Park, the Prime Minister visited the Kali Bari temple and offered prayers. Following this, Prime Minister Modi went to the Durga Puja pandal set up at the Kali Mandir by the CR Park Durga Pooja Cooperative Society and paid obeisance to Maa Durga. He also performed 'aarti' of Maa Durga at the pandal. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present with the Prime Minister. Durga Puja 2025: Devotees Gather at Temples To Offer Prayers on Maha Ashtami Across West Bengal (Watch Videos).

Also known as Delhi's mini Bengal, Chittaranjan Park is known for its Durga Puja celebrations. The area is adorned with vibrant pandals, food stalls, and cultural events celebrating the festival. The lively celebrations attract thousands of visitors from across the city. The Durga Puja festivities have commenced across India, with people already thronging to various pandals with their friends and families. Amid them, what stands out are the thematic decorations and unique concepts. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami.

PM Modi Participates in Durga Puja Celebrations in Delhi

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, I went to Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park to take part in the Durga Puja celebrations. Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture. The celebrations truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy… pic.twitter.com/Eu59ZY9J0C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

The Prime Minister also shared a recital of prayers (stuti) of the Goddess. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Heartiest greetings to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami of Navratri. My wish is that this sacred occasion brings happiness, peace, and excellent health into everyone's life." The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).

