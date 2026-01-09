New Delhi, January 9: The Janata Dal (United) has officially reignited its demand for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. Today, January 9, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguing that Kumar's "unmatched contribution" to the development of Bihar and his legacy as a socialist leader make him a deserving candidate. The move comes as the central government has increasingly utilised the award to recognise political icons from diverse ideological backgrounds over the last quarter-century. Amid the demand for Bharat Ratna for the Bihar CM, scroll below to see the full list of Bharat Ratna awardees in the last 25 years.

The Evolution of the Bharat Ratna (2001–2026)

In the last 25 years, the Bharat Ratna has transitioned from being an infrequently bestowed honour to a more active tool for national recognition. Between 2001 and 2025, the award has been conferred upon 14 individuals, reflecting a mix of cultural icons, scientists, and veteran political figures. Wondering who won the country's highest civilian honour in the last 25 years? Scroll below to see the names. Bharat Ratna Demand for Nitish Kumar: KC Tyagi Urges PM Narendra Modi to Honour Bihar CM for Reforms and Social Justice Legacy.

List of Bharat Ratna Awardees in the Last 25 Years

Below is the list of Bharat Ratna recipients from the last 25 years (2001-2026). As of January 9, no new recipients have been officially announced for the current year.

Year Recipient Field / Contribution State/Region 2024 L. K. Advani Public Affairs (Former Deputy PM) Delhi 2024 Karpoori Thakur (Posthumous) Public Affairs (Former Bihar CM) Bihar 2024 P. V. Narasimha Rao (Posthumous) Public Affairs (9th Prime Minister) Telangana 2024 Chaudhary Charan Singh (Posthumous) Public Affairs (5th Prime Minister) Uttar Pradesh 2024 M. S. Swaminathan (Posthumous) Science (Father of Green Revolution) Tamil Nadu 2019 Pranab Mukherjee Public Affairs (13th President) West Bengal 2019 Nanaji Deshmukh (Posthumous) Social Work Maharashtra 2019 Bhupen Hazarika (Posthumous) Art (Music & Cinema) Assam 2015 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Public Affairs (Former Prime Minister) Madhya Pradesh 2015 Madan Mohan Malaviya (Posthumous) Education & Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh 2014 Sachin Tendulkar Sports (Cricket) Maharashtra 2014 C. N. R. Rao Science (Chemistry) Karnataka 2009 Bhimsen Joshi Art (Hindustani Classical Music) Karnataka 2001 Lata Mangeshkar Art (Playback Singing) Maharashtra 2001 Ustad Bismillah Khan Art (Classical Shehnai) Uttar Pradesh

Key Recipients of Bharat Ratna Since 2001

Cultural Icons: Lata Mangeshkar and Ustad Bismillah Khan (2001), Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (2009).

Science and Sports: Prof. C.N.R. Rao and Sachin Tendulkar (2014).

Political Statesmen: Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malaviya (2015); Pranab Mukherjee and Nanaji Deshmukh (2019).

The 2024 Surge: In a record-breaking year, five honours were granted to Karpoori Thakur, LK Advani, PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and MS Swaminathan. Bharat Ratna: PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Karpoori Thakur, MS Swaminathan Conferred With India's Highest Civilian Award by President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Videos).

Context of Bharat Ratna Demand for Nitish Kumar

The JD(U)’s demand is heavily rooted in the precedent set in early 2024, when the Union Government posthumously honoured Karpoori Thakur, a former Bihar CM and Nitish Kumar’s political mentor. By recognising Thakur, the government acknowledged the "Socialist" school of politics, which JD(U) leaders believe paves the way for Kumar's inclusion.

KC Tyagi’s letter highlights that Nitish Kumar has recently taken oath as Chief Minister for a record tenth time, steering Bihar through decades of social and economic transition. Supporters argue that his "Seven Resolves" (Saat Nischay) model of governance has set a benchmark for state-level development that warrants national validation.

