E-Passes Issued by Delhi Police Will Remain Valid Till May 17: MS Randhawa

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa on Sunday said that e-Passes issued by the force will remain valid till May 17."e-Passes issued by Delhi Police will remain valid till May 17. Those who have been included in relaxations announced by Govt should carry valid ID with themselves," said Randhawa.While appealing to everyone to cooperate with Police, Randhawa said: "Action will be taken against violators."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital."From tomorrow, all government offices will open. Those dealing with essential services will have 100 per cent attendance. Only 33 per cent attendance will be allowed in offices dealing with non-essential activities," said Kejriwal.According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 12:00 AM on Monday, 4122 cases have been reported from Delhi with 1256 cured/migrated/discharged and 64 deaths. (ANI)

