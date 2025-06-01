Meerut June 1: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday morning, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. As per NCS, the tremors of the earthquake occurred at 08:44 AM IST on Sunday. Its epicentre was located at latitude 28.87°N and longitude 77.96°E, five kilometres below the surface. In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 2.7, On: 01/06/2025 08:44:11 IST, Lat: 28.87 N, Long: 77.96 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Meerut, Uttar Pradesh." Earthquake in Tibet: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Region, No Casualties Reported.

No casualties have been reported. Further details awaited. On May 28, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the Churachandpur region of Manipur on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per NCS, the tremors of the earthquake occurred at 10:23 am at a depth of 36 km and were recorded at a latitude of 24.55 North and a longitude of 93.70 East. "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 28/05/2025 10:23:55 IST, Lat: 24.55 N, Long: 93.70 E, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," the NCS stated on X.

