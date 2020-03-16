EFL Says 'no Decisions Taken' So Far Regarding Next Steps Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Lancashire [UK], Mar 16 (ANI): The English Football League (EFL) on Monday said they have taken 'no decisions' so far regarding what their next step would be amid coronavirus outbreak."The health and well-being of EFL staff, players, Club employees and supporters is of paramount importance and will be key to the decisions made by football during what is clearly an unprecedented situation facing our game. It is with that in the forefront of the League's mind that it notes the intense speculation that has appeared across the local, national and international media over the weekend," EFL said in a statement."Whilst the League and its Board understand there is a strong desire from both the media and general public to understand what may happen next, there have, at this current time, been no decisions taken," the statement added.EFL, on March 13, announced that they have postponed the games until April 3 due to the rising concerns over the virus."The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest," EFL had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)