Ekaga Futuristics and Asia Market Entry Collaborates, Accelerates Expansion in Asia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] [Singapore], May 6 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Ekaga Futuristics Private Limited and Asia Market Entry, two of the leading Market Entry and Expansion firms headquartered in India and Singapore respectively, announced that they will work together to help global technology companies to enter and expand in various countries across South Asia and the ASEAN region.South Asia and ASEAN are amongst the most dynamic regions in the world with strong GDP growth rates and large youthful and technologically savvy audience. This region provides an ideal opportunity for organizations who wish to expand globally either in terms of sales, operations or research and development.Through this partnership, it will be easier for businesses with interest into global expansion to access a large pool of local experts with unprecedented insights into regionally-competitive industries, consumer trends and behaviour. This single point of access will mean that international expansion can be achieved at a much faster pace."One of the main challenges for foreign businesses entering new markets is navigating the Governance Framework, engaging with top level Stakeholders, finding the first set of Customers or to find reliable local partners. We at Ekaga have been helping foreign companies by addressing these challenges in an organised and structured manner with minimal cost outlay in South Asia," said Sukriti Sachdev, COO of Ekaga Futuristics."With the orchestration of this collaboration we are moving closer to the goal of bringing a strong impact on the economic development and foreign investments coming to Asia," added Sukriti Sachdev."Every country across South Asia and ASEAN has their own unique business environments and culture. This partnership allows us to offer our customers access to in-country experts across more countries than ever before. We know that this will help our customers to land and expand with increased speed and reduced risk," said Vishmi De Silva, COO and Partnerships Director, Asia Market Entry.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

