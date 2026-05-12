Weather Forecast Today, May 12, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, May 11, said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh during next four to five days. "Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka on 15th & 16th; Kerala & Mahe during 14th-17th May," IMD said. The weather agency further added that warm night conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rajasthan between May 11-15. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Shimla for today, May 12. However, 0.4 mm of rain has been forecasted for Delhi and 0.3 to 1.3 mm of rainfall has been projected for Kolkata for Tuesday. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: Rainfall and Snow Expected Across the State Until May 17; Check 7-Day Forecast Here.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 12

Delhi Weather Today, May 12

Chennai Weather Today, May 12

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 12

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 12

Kolkata Weather Today, May 12

Shimla Weather Today, May 12

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).