England delivered a compelling performance to clinch the AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2025-26 against Australia with a 4-wicket win, after suffering losses in the first three Tests. However, despite this triumphant victory achieved at MCG, Melbourne, England are 1-3 behind in the five-Test series and have conceded the urn to Australia. Ben Duckett Completes 3,000 Runs In Tests, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2025-26.

A Tense Pursuit in Melbourne

The fourth Test saw England successfully chase down a subpar total in challenging conditions, where bowlers controlled the ebb and flow of the contest. The likes of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Jacob Bethell stood tall chasing 175 as Australia bowlers made it tough for the opposition to score runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The pursuit was marked by aggressive stroke play and calculated risks, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats as the home side pushed for a decisive result. The relatively quick scoring rate underscored their commitment to an attacking brand of cricket.

Key Performances Under Pressure

Several individual performances were pivotal in England's victory. Bethell top-scored for England with a 46-ball 40, while Brydon Carse claimed four wickets with the ball, ensuring Australia never ran away with the match, as had happened on other occasions. MCG Sets New Cricket Attendance Record, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2025-26.

Series Context and Urn Retention

This 4-wicket victory will boost England's morale heading into the fifth and final Test, but it will not change the overall outcome of the Ashes 2025-26, which Australia has already retained.

