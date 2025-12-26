On December 26, 2025, the MCG officially registered an attendance of 93,442, marking the largest crowd ever to witness a cricket match in Australia at the iconic venue, and in turn, Down Under. This achievement highlights the enduring appeal of Test cricket and the intense rivalry of the Ashes series. Why Is AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2025–26 at MCG Called Boxing Day Test? Check Out History and Reasons.

The previous record at the MCG was 93,013 set during the 2015 World Cup Final. The new figure firmly establishes the ongoing AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Test 2025-26 as a landmark event in Australian sporting history.

MCG Sets New Attendance Record

9️⃣4️⃣,1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ The highest recorded crowd for a cricket match at 'G, exceeding the previous record of 93,013 at the 2015 World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/8957fTMar5 — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) December 26, 2025

The Ashes Rivalry Fuels Interest

The Ashes series, a biennial five-Test contest between Australia and England, is one of the oldest and most fiercely contested rivalries in international sport. Its deep history and tradition consistently draw significant public interest.

The Boxing Day Test at the MCG, traditionally the fourth match of an Australian summer Ashes series, is a highly anticipated event on the sporting calendar. Its timing during the holiday period often contributes to its massive attendance figures.

Melbourne Cricket Ground's Legacy

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is Australia's largest stadium and the 10th largest in the world, boasting a seating capacity of over 100,000. It has a rich history of hosting major sporting events, including two Olympic Games, multiple Commonwealth Games, and numerous AFL Grand Finals.

Known affectionately as "The G," the stadium is synonymous with Australian sport and has been a cornerstone of cricket for over a century. Its vast stands and electric atmosphere make it a premier venue for high-stakes matches like the Ashes. Ashes 4th Test 2025-26: Josh Tongue's Fifer Ends Australia's First Innings for 152 Runs at Tea on Day 1.

Broader Implications for Cricket

The record-breaking attendance underscores the robust health and popularity of Test cricket in Australia, particularly when an Ashes series is underway. It demonstrates that the traditional format of the game continues to captivate large audiences despite the rise of shorter formats.

This milestone is expected to further inspire cricket boards and promoters, reinforcing the value of marquee Test series in attracting significant crowds and maintaining the sport's cultural relevance.

