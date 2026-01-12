Los Angeles [US], January 12 (ANI): The 2026 Golden Globe Awards saw an influx of Hollywood A-listers turning up in their glamorous best, taking over the red carpet with much style. From a number of stunning fashion wins by the ladies to the best-dressed gentleman, the evening was all about championing timeless Hollywood charm. Here's a look at the top-dressed celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Says 'Wouldn't Go Back to Any Version of Me' As Actress Celebrates Daughter Vamika's Birthday.

The singer-actor looked stunning in a custom Chanel gown featuring a strapless black velvet style, with a feathered neckline made of silk chiffon and silk organza. Her highly detailed dress took 323 hours to make and included 200 embroidered elements. Her husband, Benny Blanco, coordinated in a black tuxedo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas

Also Read | Karur Stampede Case: TVK Leader Vijay Questioned by CBI in Delhi Over 41 Deaths During 2025 Campaign Event (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the Golden Globes with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, with the two setting the red carpet on fire. For the event, PeeCee chose a stunning blue off-the-shoulder tiered gown from Dior, which she paired with Bulgari jewellery. Jonas chose a classic tux and bow tie, demonstrating why black and blue pair so well.

Coleman Domingo

Domingo clearly loves to mix and elevate his style, opting for a grouping of diamond leaves by Boucheron on one side of a Valentino tux jacket. He accessorised the look with Valentino shoes and an Omega watch, accentuating the outfit. Speaking on the red carpet, Coleman said, "It's like ivy in a garden."

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst brought back the trend of bias-cut slip dresses to the Golden Globes red carpet. She was seen in a deep green outfit from Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann, complemented by Kwiat diamond jewellery and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Chase Infiniti The 'One Battle After Another' star stood out in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a silver-embroidered hand-embroidered bustier paired with a velvet skirt. She completed the look with diamond jewellery and Brandon Blackwood shoes.

Kate HudsonKate Hudson brought considerable shine to the red carpet in her custom-designed gown from Giorgio Armani Prive, featuring crystal and silk fringe. It had rhinestone embellishments with a diamond halter neckline.

Teyana TaylorThe 'Golden Globe' winner was dressed in a Schiaparelli gown, which highlighted a draped design in the front while the back had a crystal-embellished bow with tassels. She accessorised the gown with jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

Elle Fanning Fanning arrived in a Gucci gown with tiny flowers embroidered in the Norwegian national flower. She completed her look with Cartier diamond jewels. The actress kept her hair simply open, complemented by dewy nude makeup.

Zoey DeutchZoey Deutch chose a Prada gown that blended modern and Art Deco elements. It is crafted from white silk georgette and features a deep teardrop neckline. The crystal-embroidered peplum was embellished with glass fringe details. She also included a satin platform sandals.

Jennifer LawrenceOne of the evening's style surprises was Jennifer Lawrence wearing a sheer look by Sarah Burton, featuring a slashed tulle gown with floral embroidery. She paired it with a powder-pink bomber jacket, pink platform sandals, and a floral-embellished clutch.

Leonardo DicaprioThe 'One Battle After Another' actor made a classic choice of outfit for the evening, going for a black tuxedo paired with black lace-up shoes. The actor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for his role in One Battle After Another.

Timothee ChalametTimothee Chalamet, who won big at the Golden Globes this year, went for an all-black look with a little touch of silver. He was joined by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who chose a custom, curve-hugging gown in a metallic hue. At the ceremony, Timothee Chalamet won his first Golden Globe Award for his performance in 'Marty Supreme'.

Michael B JordanThe 'Sinners' nominee made a stylish appearance in a custom double-breasted Prada suit. He paired the look with David Yurman jewellery and wire-frame shades, setting major fashion goals on the red carpet.

With that said, many others also took the red-carpet style to the next level, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nikki Glaser, Brittany Snow, Emily Blunt, and Jennifer Garner, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)