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Actress Mouni Roy and her husband, Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar, have officially confirmed their decision to part ways after four years of marriage. The announcement follows days of intense social media speculation after fans noticed the couple had unfollowed each other and removed wedding photographs from their respective profiles. In a joint statement released on May 14, 2026, the pair requested privacy as they navigate this transition. Mouni Roy Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar, Says ‘Give Us Space and Privacy’ (View Post).

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Announce Split

In a formal statement addressed to the public and the media, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar confirmed that they have mutually decided to separate. The couple expressed disappointment over recent "intrusive attention" and "fictitious narratives" regarding their personal lives that had circulated online. "After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding," the statement read.

The couple emphasised that the decision was made amicably and that they intend to maintain their friendship. The announcement included a direct appeal for space during what the couple described as a difficult period. Roy had previously addressed the rumours on her Instagram Story, urging media houses to refrain from publishing unverified stories.

The couple noted that they are focused on navigating this phase privately and asked for the support of their well-wishers. They clarified that while they are moving forward separately, they remain committed to handling the matter with dignity and mutual respect.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Announce Separation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, best known for her roles in Naagin and the film Brahmastra, married Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. The wedding was a high-profile event held in Goa, featuring both Bengali and Malayali traditions to honour their respective backgrounds.

Rumours of trouble in the marriage began surfacing earlier this week when eagle-eyed fans noticed changes in their social media activity. Reports suggest the couple had been living separately for some months due to professional commitments in Mumbai and Dubai before reaching the final decision to end their marriage. Mouni Roy Ignores Paparazzi As She Makes First Public Appearance Amid Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours (Watch Video).

The pair concluded their statement by thanking those who have supported them throughout their relationship and requested that their privacy be honoured in the coming months.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Mouni Roy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).