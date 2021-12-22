Actor Abhishek Banerjee is having loads of fun working on his new web series titled The Great Wedding of Munnes. "It has been like a crazy journey for 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'. It's a mad script. There are some crazy actors and a very hardworking unit. We all are having a lot of fun on and off set. Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute to Release on January 14, 2022.

Sometimes, there are scenes where I find it difficult to hold myself and I start laughing because of the performance happening in front of me is so good. I am looking forward to the next schedule," he shared.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the show follows the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate to a series of hilarious misadventures. Barkha Singh is also a part of The Great Wedding of Munnes.

