New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Oscar winner Al Pacino met with Pope Leo XIV on Monday at the Vatican.This meeting has been reportedly marked as the first official audience between the first American Pope and a movie star, as per Variety

Al Pacino was joined by the team of his upcoming film 'Maserati: The Brothers' for the meeting with Pope Leo XIV. The film is directed by Robert Moresco and produced by Andrea Iervolino.

"We are honored to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in a private audience at the Holy See a delegation from the film 'Maserati: The Brothers,' including Oscar winner actor Al Pacino and the film's producer Andrea Iervolino," Iervolino said in a statement as quoted by Variety.

The producer shared the details of their meeting with American Pope and wrote that it was centred around "shared values" of the Catholic Church and the film 'Maserati: The Brothers'.

He wrote, "The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good," as quoted in the report of Variety.

Lervolino continued, "These values, which Pope Leo XIV has consistently emphasized in his recent messages to the world, resonate deeply with the story of the Maserati brothers: a family whose legacy was built not only on innovation and excellence but on profound mutual respect, solidarity and a shared vision," as quoted in Variety.

Pacino, according to Italian press reports, arrived in Rome by private jet from New York on Sunday.

According to Variety, Pacino joined the cast of the Bobby Moresco-directed 'Maserati: The Brothers' in May.

He plays the role of Vincenzo Vaccaro, a businessman who invested in the company's early days.

The film is being shot in Italy. The movie also stars Michele Morrone, Salvatore Esposito, Lorenzo De Moor, Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Jessica Alba in the prominent roles. (ANI)

