Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost, made history on May 8, 2025 after he became the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church and the first American to occupy the office. He is from Chicago, Illinois, and was ordained as a priest in 1982. He spent years as a missionary in Peru. He later climbed through the church’s hierarchy as the Bishop of Chiclayo and then Prefect of the dicastery for the bishops before getting the cardinalship from Pope Francis. His long ecclesiastical career reached its climax when he was elected to the papacy after the death of Pope Francis in April 2025. Who Is the New Pope Robert Francis Prevost? All You Need To Know About Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Catholic Pontiff and First American To Lead the Church.

How Much Robert Prevost Will Be Paid As New Pontiff?

Unlike the common belief, the Pope does not receive a traditional salary as other heads of state do. According to information from the population and Church tradition, the Vatican fully pays for the pope’s expenditures for living and administration. This includes housing, clothing, feeding, transporting, security, and healthcare. As such, Pope Leo XIV will not be able to receive a personal salary. Instead, the Vatican offers him all the necessities to conduct his office as the head of more than 1.3 billion Catholics in the world. What Is Traditional Sunday Blessing That Popes Deliver in St Peter’s Square? Know All About It As New Pope Leo XIV To Deliver His First Such Prayer After Being Elected.

Before he became a pope, reports have it that Cardinal Prevost used to receive a stipend ranging from €4,000 to €5,000 monthly, depending on the tasks of his office and the cost of living in the region. Sources near the Vatican and the historical accounts of the cardinal stipends provide these numbers. Although this is not much in today’s terms, it is expected of the clergy to live simple and serve a life, in particular at the upper ranks of the Catholic Church.

There are no official disclosures of Pope Leo XIV’s net worth. However, estimates indicate that his wealth is small, probably not above $100,000, and mainly savings from decades of service in the church. Importantly, the pope also does not own any of the Vatican's assets. The immense riches of the Holy See, from its priceless pieces of art to its world investments and holdings, belong to the institution of the Church and not the person who holds the post of pope.

Not being paid a monthly salary, by the way, Pope Leo XIV has the benefit of quite a lot of non-monetary perks and privileges, which form part of his office. These include accommodation at the Apostolic Palace/more modest Casa Santa Marta, the use of a popemobile, and personal staff such as chefs and doctors. He also has on ceremonial regalia like the white cassock, the papal ferula (staff), and the Fisherman’s ring, all of which represent his office and not his personal property.

Other privileges include diplomatic immunity worldwide, the ability to influence the policy of the Church, and administrative power over the Vatican City State. The pope is also able to marshal charitable efforts all over the world through Peter’s Pence fund and other Vatican initiatives. These privileges indicate that he was the spiritual and temporal leader.

Finally, the net worth of Pope Leo XIV is still very low in personal financial value. He is entirely taken care of by the Vatican where his religious duties and administrative work are concerned, and this fact guarantees him an unswerving commitment to his roles. He holds an extraordinarily influential and symbolically powerful post, not material wealth or monetary profit – an indication of the spiritual significance of the post.

