Francis Ford Coppola’s legendary The Godfather trilogy is back on the big screen in India, courtesy of PVR Cinemas. The iconic films are releasing in remastered 4K versions, starting with The Godfather (1972), which hit theatres on September 12. It will be followed by The Godfather Part II (1974) on October 17 and The Godfather Part III (1990) on November 14. ‘The Godfather’ Re-Release: Iconic Crime Drama Trilogy To Re-Release in Remastered 4K Version on Big Screens in India.

This re-release is a rare opportunity for younger fans to witness one of cinema’s most celebrated sagas the way it was meant to be seen - in theatres. The first movie starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Talia Shire, John Cazale, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte and Diane Keaton.

CBFC Cuts Leave 'The Godfather' Fans Disappointed

However, not everything is as pristine as fans had hoped. Early viewers have taken to social media to complain about several iconic scenes being censored, dampening the theatrical experience for those who wanted to relive the uncut masterpiece.

According to some of the online reactions, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made significant cuts, including:

- The infamous scene where studio head Jack Woltz (John Marley) wakes to find the severed head of his prized horse in bed.

- The nude scene featuring Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli).

- Alterations to the death scene of Moe Greene (Alex Rocco)

Netizens React to Cut Scenes in 'The Godfather' Re-Release in India

All Cut Scenes

for those asking what this means: Appolonia sex scene cut Woltz horse death scene cut Moe Greene death scene blood from the shot-eye But Carlo beating the shit out of Connie is fully there????? — Pranav Manie (@pranavmanie) September 14, 2025

‘Why Censor Violence in Already A Rated Movies’

Indian censor board strikes again these dumbfucks censored the iconic horse head scene in the Godfather re release , why censor violence in already A rated movies , they did the same with nobody 2 . At this point they are just coming of as assholes — Devdutt Jadeja (@JadejaDevdutt) September 12, 2025

‘Thanks, Censor Board’

The horse head scene in The Godfather re-release in India: Woltz sees blood, reaches for the blanket… CUT. NEXT. SCENE. Thanks, censor board 🥲#TheGodfather — Irusu (@maheshspeaking) September 15, 2025

‘Why Was the Horse Head Scene Cut Like That?’

Fiiiinally watched The Godfather fully and that too on the big screen! Please screen more classics @PicturesPVR But why oh why was the horse head scene cut like that??!!! pic.twitter.com/qqSOWjizrR — Aparna Narrain (@AparnaNarrain) September 12, 2025

‘They Censored Michael Shooting the Captain’

They censored Michael shooting the captain and half the horse head scene https://t.co/JYkB26t1Lt pic.twitter.com/sqB0RrquHs — Advit (@advitwake) September 14, 2025

Despite receiving an Adults-Only (A) rating, these cuts remain - and are reportedly the same as in previous theatrical releases of the film in India.

In 2022, When The Godfather Celebrated Its 50th Anniversary

Watched #TheGodfather @INOXMovies in #NehruPlace. But for 50th anniversary couldn’t @ParamountPics give us the 4K restored print? What we got was a DCP of the original version released in India. Old censor certificate and old cuts - 1) no blood oozing from Mo Green’s eye; 1/2 pic.twitter.com/D3ZJg9U7AE — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 26, 2022

Even the Original Release in India Wasn't Spared Back Then

Both Godfather and Godfather 2 were mercilessly censored by CBFC during OG Indian release (6 and 5 years later than US respectively) Will these censored versions be shown or will these prints be recensored as is the rule for any changes? How much will CBFC trim now? Who knows 🙃 https://t.co/cgoeeSRDGu pic.twitter.com/57y6Mbww3h — Tuhin (@tuhinat221b) August 26, 2025

Indian Censorship Under Fire

The CBFC has faced criticism in recent months for excessive trimming of intimacy and violence in films, even those with A certificates. Recent examples include:

- Superman (2025): Scenes featuring Superman and Lois Lane kissing were shortened.

- F1 (2025): An emoji of a raised middle finger was censored.

- Baaghi 4 (2025): Violent scenes were toned down, and abusive language was muted despite the adult rating.

The less said about the censoring of movies like Phule, Punjab 95, Santosh, etc, the better.

The Godfather’s Cinematic Legacy

Based on Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel, The Godfather remains one of the most influential films ever made, with its impact seen across global cinema. In Bollywood, it has inspired unofficial remakes such as Feroz Khan’s Dharmatma, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth’s Aatank Hi Aatank, Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar, Ranbir Kapoor’s Raajneeti, and Vidyut Jammwal’s The Power.

At the 45th Academy Awards, The Godfather earned 10 nominations and won three Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor (Marlon Brando), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola). Its sequel, The Godfather Part II (1974), is widely regarded as one of the greatest sequels ever made, earning Robert De Niro his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

While The Godfather Part III (1990) received a more mixed reception upon release, it has since undergone critical re-evaluation and remains a significant, if divisive, conclusion to the saga.

