Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Makers of the web show 'Sunflower Season 2' on Wednesday unveiled Adah Sharma's character promo video.

Taking to Instagram, Adah Sharma on Tuesday treated fans with a glimpse of her character.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Kisi ke haath na aayegi yeh cutie, naam hai Rosie! Kaun kaun nahi dekhega 1st day 1st show? #SunflowerS2 premieres 1st March, only on #ZEE5."

Rosie is portrayed as a mysterious and sharp-witted individual with an enigmatic presence that masks her true intentions. Despite her charming facade, she plays the role of every man's nightmare.

Upon her arrival at Sunflower society, she disrupts the lives of its residents and embarks on a mission from the very beginning. Initially introduced as a bar dancer, Rosie gradually unveils her adeptness in deception, manipulating those around her with apparent innocence. From the authorities to Mr Iyer and Sonu, she proves herself to be a masterful manipulator, effortlessly outwitting those who cross her path.

Sharing her excitement, Adah said, "As an actor I read Rosie's part and I was very excited that Vikas Behl and Chaitali have written a part for a girl who is funny, scary, sarcastic, sweet, evil all of it in one human. Saying such wicked things, doing things that I would never do in real life is also a little intoxicating.

Adah also shared about the special prep work for the role, saying, "I play a very strange girl Rosie. To bring her uniqueness to life I was on a strict diet of documentaries about psychopaths, serial killers and persons with multiple personality disorders. I was also put into physical training as a construction worker to learn to break walls with a hammer."

Recently, makers of the web show 'Sunflower Season 2' unveiled its official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Zee5 shared the trailer that they captioned, "Brace yourself for twice the suspense, twice the thrill, and twice the quirks with 'Sunflower' Season 2. #SunflowerS2 premieres 1st March, only on #ZEE5. Trailer Out Now!"

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a middle-class housing society in Mumbai teeming with quirky characters. Sunil Grover, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, once again infuses humor and mystery while Adah Sharma adds her charm as Rosie Mehta to the already stellar cast.

Picking up from where Season 1 left off, police duo DG and Tambe, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, continue their relentless hunt for Mr. Kapoor's murderer. As seen in the trailer, the new season will witness India's most loved murder suspect coming back, Ahuja's confession, and Rosie's entry into Sunflower Society. Rosie is a captivating bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor's penthouse, raising more questions and spotlight to the case. As the story progresses, love and romance will flourish between Sonu and Rosie... How will their equations alter the course of the story? Is there more than what meets the eye?

The show is all set to stream on Zee5 from March 1. (ANI)

