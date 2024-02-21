During the first match of the New Zealand vs Australia first Twenty20 international match, crowds present at the stands were thrilled to hear their favourite Salman Khan theme song played. The electrifying atmosphere was enhanced as the iconic theme from Salman Khan's 1997 blockbuster Judwaa filled the venue, catching the attention of Bollywood enthusiasts in the crowd. Bollywood enthusiasts quickly took to their social media, expressing their excitement at hearing the beloved theme song. The background score for the Hindi comedy film was given by Dr Salur Koteshwara Rao, popularly known as Koti. NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2024: Australia Clinch Last-Ball Win Over New Zealand, Lead Series 1-0.

Check Out Judwaa BGM Here:

Here's the Twist:

Bollywood fans who are super happy to listen to the Judwaa theme being played in the stadium aren't aware that the tune was copied from a Telugu movie song from the movie Hello Brother, starring Nagarjuna, that was released in 1994. Raj-Koti, a popular Telugu music composer duo, produced the song "Priya Raagale" from the movie. Technically, it cannot be called a copy, as the same composer, Koti, crafted its tune. So, it's not really a copy but a shared delight for both Bollywood and Telugu cinema fans.

Check Out “Priya Raagale” Song Here:

A Fan Says Judwaa

Judwaa — Aryan (@OxygenBholi) February 21, 2024

Another Fan Said-

Judwa ka bgm — Parvv 🚩 (@ParvCryEmoji) February 21, 2024

Thats All? No, Here’s the Ultimate Twist!

Well, for all the Telugu fans rejoicing, here's another twist. Looks like Mr Koteshwara Rao (Koti) also needed some inspiration for the iconic theme song. Here's the thing, Koti also copied the music from Deep Forest, a French musical duo who are known for mixing ethnic-electronic beats and making chillout beats. The Judwaa background theme sounds exactly like Deep Forest's 1992 song "White Whisper". DNS: Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni -Starrer Goes on Floors; Rashmika Mandanna Roped In To Play the Female Lead in Sekhar Kammula’s Film.

Check Out “White Whisper” Here:

While Salman Khan's iconic Judwaa theme song was inspired by the 1994 Nagarjuna starrer Hello Brother, it's interesting to note that the Telugu hit song "Priya Raagale" itself drew inspiration from Deep Forest's 1992 track "White Whisper".

