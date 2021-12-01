Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) British musician Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency, beginning from January 2022 and titled "Weekends With Adele".

The singer will perform on Friday and Saturday nights in the Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace Hotel from January 21 until April 16, 2022, reported Variety.

Also Read | Red Notice Becomes The 'Most Watched Netflix Film' Globally; Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds Starrer Creates History.

"See you at Caesars in Vegasss," Adele wrote in a post on Twitter, announcing the LA residency.

The British star will take one weekend off in mid-February.

Also Read | Tiffany Haddish and Rapper Common Part Their Ways After One Year of Dating.

Adele recently came out with her fourth studio album '30', which became No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week. It is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)