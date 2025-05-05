Famous People Born on May 5: May 5 marks the birthdays of several influential figures across diverse fields. Legendary philosopher and economist Karl Marx was born on this day, shaping political thought worldwide. In the world of entertainment, award-winning singer Adele and actor Henry Cavill, known for playing Superman, share this date with American singer Chris Brown and Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies. The day also celebrates the birth of celebrated Indian personalities like music producer Gulshan Kumar, actress Raai Laxmi, journalist Neelesh Misra, and Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Additionally, it commemorates Guru Amar Das, the third Sikh Guru, remembered for his spiritual leadership. May 5, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Karl Marx (5 May 1818 – 14 March 1883) Adele Henry Cavill Chris Brown John Rhys-Davies Michael Palin Gulshan Kumar (5 May 1951 – 12 August 1997) Raai Laxmi Manohar Lal Khattar Neelesh Misra Guru Amar Das (5 May 1479 - 1 September 1574)

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on May 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).