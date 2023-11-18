Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Actor Aditya Pancholi is super excited to watch the IND vs AUS World Cup final live. The actor arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the final match.

During the media interaction, Aditya Pancholi said, "The kind of form team India is in, we will win the World Cup 100%."

Coming to India's match, the 'Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter, which India lost by 120 runs.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the list of celebrities who will perform ahead of the ODI World Cup final.

BCCI posted from its official handle on X, "It doesn't get any bigger than this The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime."

According to the official release by the cricket board, the Surya Kiran acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will put up a dazzling air show before the match gets underway.

The airshow is scheduled to be staged between 1.30 pm and 1.50 pm.

During the 1st Innings drinks break Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi will perform at the grand event.

During the Innings break, the full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be treated to live performances by music composer Pritam, and singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi.

A special laser and light show will be performed during the drinks break in the second innings.

Let's wait and watch what happens tomorrow at the World Cup final. (ANI)

