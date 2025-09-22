India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. This was India's second victory over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the last one being on September 14, where the Men in Blue had emerged victorious by seven wickets at the very same venue. After India registered a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, fans were quick to spot that it was a seventh consecutive victory for the Men in Blue over the Green Shirts across formats in completed matches. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Help Men in Blue Register Back-to-Back Victories Against Arch-Rivals

The 7-0 winning streak for India over Pakistan dates back to the T20 World Cup in 2022. Including that match, India won the IND vs PAK encounters in Asia Cup 2023, ICC World Cup 2023, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and Asia Cup 2025 (twice so far). It is to be noted that one IND vs PAK match in Asia Cup 2023 had ended in a no-result. Here's how fans reacted. Fans Chant 'Kohli, Kohli' at Haris Rauf Fielding Near Boundary Line, Pakistan Pacer Responds With Hands On Ear During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

India's Results Against Pakistan in Last Seven Completed Matches

'Now 7-0'

Another Fan Points Out India's 7-0 Streak Against Pakistan

🇵🇰 7 - 0 🇮🇳☕️ — Dr Sardar Aly 🇮🇷🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@DrSardarAli0786) September 21, 2025

7-0!

7-0 😂 — Priya Mathur (@mathu81928) September 21, 2025

'Inka Sunday 7-0 Kardiya'

Inka sunday 7-0 kar diya😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Meme Singhh (90s Era)📺📻🎥 (@memesinghh) September 21, 2025

'Pure Dominance'

7-0 🇮🇳 This is what pure dominance looks like. Jai Hind! #AsiaCup — Mihir Jain (@mihir0504) September 21, 2025

Fan Highlights India's 7-0 Streak against Pakistan

Coming to the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, it was an emphatic performance with the bat by the Men in Blue. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan made the most of a dropped catch early on and smashed a half-century (58) to set India a 172-run target. But India blew away Pakistan with the bat in hand, especially with Abhishek Sharma smashing 74 runs off just 39 deliveries, a knock that included six fours and five sixes.

