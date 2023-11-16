In a riveting showdown at the ICC World Cup 2023, Team India showcased exceptional batting and bowling skills, securing a resounding victory against New Zealand in the semi-finals. Celebrating the team's triumph, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan expressed his jubilation on social media platform X, lauding their collective spirit and performance. He penned, "Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best… India!!!" With their stellar performance, Team India gears up for an adrenaline-charged final match, riding high on support and enthusiasm. Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Claims Top Spot at the End of First Semifinal, Jasprit Bumrah Fourth.

See Shah Rukh Khan's Post Here:

Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best….India !!! pic.twitter.com/SKmQp0nSj9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 15, 2023

