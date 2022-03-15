New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Marking the 45th birth anniversary of the braveheart Sandeep Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh paid a tribute to the memories and experiences of the late officer in a special video recreating his real-life moments.

Living the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan through the journey of the upcoming film 'Major', Adivi Sesh not only got deeply acquainted with the heroics of the brave heart but also has been deeply inspired by the courage, kindness and compassion of the late officer.

In a special video dedicated to the later officer, the makers have put together real-life pictures of the various phases and experiences of the NSG commando's life against the recreated reel life pictures.

"Posting the #HINDI Video. For our ALL #INDIAN audience. #jaihind #majorthefilm #MajorOnMay27 A great man. A great life. A humble Reflection on the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan," Adivi Sesh captioned the post.

Depicting the journey of Sandeep Unnikrishnan from childhood, glorious years in the army to the Mumbai 26/11 attacks where he sacrificed his life for the nation, the upcoming film 'Major' celebrates the spirit of the late officer.

Mounted on a large scale, the pan India film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan's dedication, courage, sacrifices, and spirit of life.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

The film stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

'Major' will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on May 27, 2022. (ANI)

