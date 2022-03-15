Lately, the Kdramas that are making the world crazy are mostly dark, brutal, slice of life, coming-of-age content. There's Squid Game which turned a childhood play into a deadly sport, We Are All Dead turned High School students into zombies, Hellbound has demonic creatures dragging humans to hell, Thirty Nine is all about friendship and hardships while Twenty Five Twenty One is all set to give its fans a heartbreak in the coming episodes. All Of Us Are Dead, True Beauty, Hellbound - 7 Kdramas Based On Webtoons That We Recommend.

In the midst of all this, we forgot about those Kdramas which sucked us into this world in the first place...our happy place! The story of a rich boy-poor girl, or a girl who does a million part time jobs (Remember Heirs?), logic-defying accidental kisses, exaggerated expressions, done-to-death conflict, forgotten childhood connection between the leads, so on and so forth. We didn't even know we were missing all these before Business Proposal started streaming on Netflix. It's pure fluff and mindless... that's where it scores!

Based on a web novel by same name written by HaeHwa, Business Proposal stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah. A blind date and fake identity create a lot of confusion between the characters and what happens when the lies are exposed. This series has every Kdrama rom-com trope that had almost faded away in recent times. Let us tell you how....

#A temperamental rich hero or Chaebol

Several romantic Korean dramas at one point of time used to seem similar because all the heroes were born rich, good-looking and also ill-tempered. Then they graduated to stories where heroes are not only wealthy but are also plagued by certain physical condition. But in Business Proposal, he is the former and also narcissistic. Ahn Hyo-seop's CEO is just that. You know the kinds whose glaring and obvious lack of consideration for others' feelings you easily overlook just because he is rich and handsome?

#An excited and perky heroine with humble bearings

We have always wondered why the wealth dynamics never swapped between men and women in kdramas. We are still wondering the same and here comes Kim Seo-jeong's Shin Ha-ri, being the obvious. She is wily, eccentric, poles apart from the CEO and is typically the last person a character like Kang Tae-mu will ever be interested in. But he is, a typical korean drama plot trope and we do love that!

#The jealousy

Jealousy as an emotion that is used as a litmus test to prove whether or not the person is in love with another person in a Korean drama. It's not a sub-plot, it's the catalyst! Kang Tae-mu is already feeling the pangs of it and guess what? it often ends up in confessions or a kiss! Sigh... the thought itself is making us weak in the knees!

Idc if it's a cliché, they're the best thing that happened to me this year. They don't drag the plot, they bring so much comfort and happiness, you don't need to think but disconnect from everything and enjoy every scene of this drama 🥺 #BusinessProposalEp5 pic.twitter.com/u5c8hZbaVy — Sel. | business proposal (@kdsigx) March 14, 2022

#The hero in denial

So it's a norm that such a rich man who has certain standards for every relationship, will try to ignore his feeling strongly. Kang Tae-mu tries to fight it too. Such a conflict of emotion often gives rise to fantastic scenes where the hero keeps thinking about the heroine with the most common dialogue, "Why am I worried about her?" The moment we saw the scene in Business Proposal, we were so happy! A reluctant hero slowly drowning in love is a sight to behold...check out old Kdramas and you will know! From Choi Woo-shik's The Boy Next Door to Cha Eun-Woo's My Romantic Some Recipe, 7 Good K-dramas You Can Actually Watch for Free On YouTube!.

#The shipper

Somebody from the family of either the guy or the girl will be the biggest cheerleader for their relationship. Remember Park Bo-young's mother in Strong Woman Do bong soon? She was literally forcing her daughter on Park Hyung-sik's character. In BP, it's Kang Tae-mu's grandfather who is the biggest shipper of their relationship. Such people often make you wonder why don't we have such supportive people around us who would let us waste our time day dreaming about our first boyfriend in school.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).