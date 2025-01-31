New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight obesity and reduce oil consumption has received wide support as people from different walks of life, including actor Akshay Kumar, sportspersons and people from medical fraternity lauded the message to follow healthy routine.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

During his address at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun, the Prime Minister discussed how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country which is a matter of concern because obesity increases the risk of diseases like diabetes, and heart disease, as per the press release shared by Prime Minister's Office.

Talking about the Fit India Movement, he spoke about the importance of exercise and diet, with a focus on balanced intake. He underlined the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in food and gave the novel suggestion of reducing daily oil consumption by 10 per cent.

Actor Akshay Kumar praised the Prime Minister's message and highlighted the importance of good health.

Taking to X, he wrote, "How true!! I've been saying this for years now...love it that the PM himself has put it so aptly. Health hai toh sab kuchh hai. Obesity se fight karne ke sabse bade hathiyaar 1. Enough sleep 2. Fresh air and Sunlight 3. No processed food, less oil. Trust the good old desi ghee And most importantly... Move, move, move. Kuchh bhi type ka workout karo par karo toh sahi. Regular exercise will change your life. Trust me on this and get moving. Jai Mahakal @narendramodi"

The health fraternity has also come out in huge numbers supporting the Prime Minister's clarion call. The World Health Organization South-East Asia highlighted the Prime Minister's call for regular physical activity and a balanced nutritious diet.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi calls for regular physical activity and balanced nutritious #diet to address growing #obesity and related noncommunicable diseases like #diabetes, heart disease. #beatNCDs@PMOIndia@FitIndiaOff @MoHFW_INDIA @WHO @DrTedros@drSaimaWazed," the official X handle of the World Health Organization South-East Asia stated.

Gautam Khanna, CEO, PD Hinduja Hospital, called it a timely message on the importance of reducing obesity and associated risks.

"Health is our greatest asset," says Gautam Khanna, CEO, PD Hinduja Hospital. He emphasizes the essential role of preventive healthcare, echoing Hon. Prime Minister Modi's timely message on the importance of reducing obesity & associated risks, especially in today's India," he said.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, also lauded the Prime Minister's call to action to fight against obesity.

"Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee Meeting and Founder & Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs lauded Hon'ble Prime Minister- Shri Narendra Modi's call to action to fight against obesity. @MahajanImaging@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @JPNadda," posted the FICCI_healthservices official social media handle," he stated.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services said obesity is a serious challenge which we as a country have to fight immediately and together.

"Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that obesity is posing a huge threat to our country and his message is clear that it is a serious challenge which we as a country have to fight immediately and together. Obesity is not just about appearance," he said.

"It brings with it many diseases. Heart disease, diabetes, kidney and liver diseases all are related to obesity. But one good thing is that we can fight it, prevent it and even cure it. Eat a balanced diet which includes fruits, vegetables, and green vegetables, and as the Prime Minister said reduce the amount of oil junk food, sugary beverages and cold drinks by at least ten times. Do exercise, dance, swim, cycle, whatever you like, you must maintain your exercise. With all these things you will remain healthy, and happy and will stay away from obesity...," he added while sharing the negative aspects of obesity.

Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, asserted to listen to PM Modi's message.

"We need to tackle #obesity before it causes complications, not after. #yoga #folkdance #bhangra #martialarts #fasting are ways of managing #weight, along with #endocrine management. @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia," wrote Dr Sanjay Kalra, Treasurer, International Society of Endocrinology; Vice President, South Asian Obesity Forum; Associate Certified Coach (ICF)," he said.

Dr Ambrish Mithal,Chairman, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Max HealthCare also posted praising PM Modi.

Tata Memorial Hospital posted on X, "@TataMemorial is grateful to the Hon. PM for his very important message about healthy food and exercise to prevent obesity! Fit India-Developed India! @PMOIndia@MoHFW_INDIA@DAEIndia"

"Honorable PM talked about the rapidly yet silently spreading epidemic of obesity and its associated co-morbidities such as Diabetes and heart diseases. He emphasized on the role of dietary modifications and regular exercise in combating this. #FitIndia#stopobesity#healthforall," posted Endocrine Society of Delhi on the official handle of X.

Emphasising the importance of fitness and the growing problem of obesity in the country, the Prime Minister noted that obesity was affecting all age groups, including the youth, and increasing the risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction that the country was becoming more aware of fitness and a healthy lifestyle through the Fit India Movement.

"All of you understand the importance of fitness. That is why today I want to talk about a challenge which is very important. Statistics say that the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in our country. Every age group of the country, and even the youth, are being badly affected by it. And this is also a matter of concern because obesity increases the risk of diseases like diabetes, and heart disease," PM Modi said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

"I am satisfied that today the country is becoming aware of fitness and healthy lifestyle through the Fit India Movement. These national games also teach us how important physical activity, discipline and balanced life are," he added.

"Today I would like to tell the countrymen to definitely focus on two things. These two things are related to exercise and diet. Every day, take out some time and do exercise. From walking to working out, do whatever is possible. Secondly, focus on your diet. Your focus should be on balanced intake and the food should be nutritious," the Prime Minister further said. (ANI)

