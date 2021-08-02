Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Apart from the 2D format, actor Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' will also be released in 3D in theatres on August 19.

Akshay announced the latest development on Monday on his social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of him wearing 3D glasses.

"Poore feel ke saath thrill experience karna on 19th August. BellBottom also arriving in 3D," he captioned the post.

Fans became excited to know about the 3D release of the film.

"Woaah...this is amazing," a user commented. "Can't wait to experience the magic in 3D," another fan wrote.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

Also, 'Bell Bottom', which is being touted as a spy thriller, is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)

