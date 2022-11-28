Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Monday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no amount of cute - mushy - sweet sounding words will ever be enough. Okay bye calling you in one hour."

Also Read | Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar Quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? What Happens to Ram and Priya's Love Story?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clf9jV7M2rs/

In the post, Alia shared a couple of candid pictures with her sister from her wedding functions.

Also Read | Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Convinced Makers To Bring Henry Cavill on Board!.

Soon after Alia shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Alia's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday shahji."

Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Happy B Shaheen."

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy birthday Shaheen."

Alia frequently shares her pictures with Shaheen Bhatt on her social media platforms.

The 'Gully Boy' actor recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

Talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's upcoming family entertainer film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Apart from that, Alia will be marking her Hollywood debut while sharing the screen with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornon in the upcoming action thriller 'Heart of Stone'.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'.

The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)