Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recently became parents to Raha Kapoor, are on cloud nine after the arrival of the little girl. Having said that, today, RK was clicked in the city visiting his under construction bungalow, Krishna Raj on a red electric bike. The lad looked handsome in jeans, tee and a cap while riding the eco-friendly vehicle. Have a look. FC Barcelona's Twitter Handle Calls Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Baby Girl Raha a 'Barca Fan'; Congratulates the Couple on Their Bundle of Joy!

Ranbir Kapoor Papped in the City:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

