Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): South superstar Allu Arjun, who has been busy with the upcoming schedule of his magnum opus sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule,' took a small break for a short trip to Dubai with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Sneha recently took to her Instagram stories to share a family picture from their vacation in Dubai.

In the picture, the couple can be seen posing with their two kids outside a popular restaurant in Dubai.

Sneha is wearing a white dress, while Allu is in a green t-shirt along with black pants and black goggles.

The kids, on the other hand, are in cool and comfy outfits for the picture-perfect moment.

Allu Arjun, who played the titular gangster in "Pushpa: The Rise," will now reprise the role in the sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule." The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.

Allu also received a National Film Award for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote. (ANI)

