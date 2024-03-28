Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently in Dubai, will be revealing his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai tonight, March 28. The Pushpa 2 star took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share a post featuring him twinning with his wax statue at the museum. The National Award-winning actor will be the latest addition to the prestigious list of dignitaries also, including Justin Beiber and Taylor Swift. Sharing the picture, Allu Arjun wrote, "Excited & Grateful". The photo shared by the actor included a rear view of the actor, who is seen standing beside the wax figure. The details are such that it is hard to recognise Allu Arjun among them. Pushpa 3 Is Pushpa The Roar? Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Film Franchise to End As Trilogy – Reports.

Check Out Allu Arjun’s X Post Here:

