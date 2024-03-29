Renowned Indian actor Allu Arjun has joined the prestigious ranks of celebrities immortalised at Madame Tussauds Dubai. Accompanied by his family, he expressed his joy and gratitude for this honour, sharing pictures and videos on Instagram where both he and his wax figure could be seen striking his iconic Jhukega Nahi Sala pose from Pushpa. For the event, Allu was dressed ditto like his wax statute. Check it out! Allu Arjun To Unveil His Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai on March 28; Pushpa 2 Star Teases Fans With Exclusive Sneak Peek on Social Media (See Pic).

Allu Arjun's Wax Statue Gets Unveiled

This Is Iconic

Allu Arjun at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Allu Arjun Calls His Wax Figure Launch 'Milestone Moment'

