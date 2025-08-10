Los Angeles [US], August 10 (ANI): Amy Schumer is recovering from back surgery after undergoing a spinal procedure following a surfing injury.

The "Trainwrecked" star recently took to Instagram and shared her health update. She posted a picture of herself using a walker.

Also Read | 'Accusations Hurtful and Misleading': Aamir Khan and Family Issue Statement After Brother Faissal Khan Alleges Kin Destroyed His Physical, Mental and Financial Health.

"Since my surfing injury back in the day, my L5 has been killing me. Today I got a laminectomy! It's a short recovery, and when I'm feeling better, I will buy a bra!" she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNHgzamu78o/

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' 2: Amar Upadhyay Calls Season 2 'Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Modern Storytelling' As Smriti Irani's Reboot Show Receives Positive Audience Response.

A laminectomy is a "surgery to remove the back arch or part of a spinal bone," as per Page Six.

The "Kinda Pregnant" star also shared another glimpse of her recovery via her Instagram Stories Friday, posting a selfie from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

"Overheard post back surgery 'pickle ball keeps this place in business,'" she wrote over the image.

In March, the "I Feel Pretty" star revealed via an Instagram video that she was taking Mounjaro, saying she was "having a really good experience with it" and that she wanted to "keep it real with you about that."

The post came after Schumer had been open about her "horrible experience" with Ozempic in January.

"I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," Schumer, 44, said on "The Howard Stern Show" at the time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)