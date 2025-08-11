Greetings From Your Hometown Tour On August 10, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20 with a surprise that sent Disney Channel fans into a frenzy. During their opening night at MetLife Stadium, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas brought out their former Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato for a performance that felt like stepping back in time. Nick Jonas, Brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas Set To Star in Disney’s Untitled Christmas Movie Releasing Holiday Season 2025.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato Singing a ‘Camp Rock’ Medley

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato singing a Camp Rock medley tonight! pic.twitter.com/5Zjo5pTIsL — Jonas Brothers Updates (@JonasBrosBros) August 11, 2025

Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers Perform Iconic ‘Camp Rock’ Hits Live

To roaring cheers, Demi joined the trio to perform a Gotta Find You / This Is Me mashup from the 2008 Camp Rock movie, followed by their heartfelt duet Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Seventeen years after the first film’s release, their chemistry and powerful vocals proved timeless, with many fans saying the live renditions were even better than the originals.

Joe Jonas Joins Demi Lovato in New TikTok – Watch

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunite in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/EGlSIk2Wcr — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2025

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas' Backstage TikTok

The reunion continued backstage, where Joe Jonas posted a TikTok of himself and Demi lip-syncing to “Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” sending fans into a nostalgia spiral. “Childhood dreams come true,” one user wrote. Among the audience were fellow Camp Rock alum Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and the Jonas Brothers’ youngest sibling Franklin Jonas, who later joined his brothers onstage for When You Look Me in the Eyes. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Romantic Kiss on the Beach! Couple’s Dreamy Video Set to Jonas Brothers New Song ‘I Can’t Lose’ Is All That We Want (Watch)

Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers' Surprise Reunion Sparks ‘Camp Rock 3’ Movie Speculation

The surprise appearance has reignited Camp Rock 3 rumours. Earlier this year, cast members hinted that a new movie might be in the works, though Disney has not confirmed anything. Joe Jonas kept fans guessing, saying, “I can neither confirm nor deny.” After this magical MetLife moment, hopes for a full reunion are higher than ever.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).