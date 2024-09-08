Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Ananya Panday recently made her OTT debut with the series 'Call Me Bae'. The actor shared some special moments from the sets of her comedy drama.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared several pictures from the sets of her series with descriptions in the caption. "Some #CallMeBAE moments (binge now on @primevideoin), she wrote in the caption and explained each of the moments.

In the first picture, she was seen sitting in one of her costumes with a cap. 'GUTS' was seen written on the cap. She described it as, "GUTS if you haven't seen the show yet"

For her second and third images, she wrote, "2. & 3. bae's face before and after you see the show" In the fourth picture, she was seen wearing a scarf along with her character's outfit. She mentioned, "Bae has a scarf hidden in almost every look she wears!! How many can you spot?"

The next picture showed the actress shooting for one of the first scenes in the film. Ananya explained, "5. First shot of the shoot! Right before I tripped and fell over all the LV bags."5. First shot of the shoot! Right before I tripped and fell over all the LV bags ," wrote Ananya.

Ananya also shared a picture with her co-star Muskkaan Jaferi and wrote, "6. My Muskiiiii Sairu #BehenCode."

She showed a glimpse of her "7. Cute shoes," which had bows. In another picture she was seen holding a Vada Pav. She wrote, "8. Aloooo squishy which actually I had had in real life and @gurfatehpirzada (Neel) never had!"

Ananya also shared a video in nightwear, saying, "9. She's cute! Even as she sleeps." In another picture, she was seen with tears in her eyes with the caption,"10. Cryyyying." The last picture featured Ananya with her mother, Bhavana Pandey, "11. Mama came to TRP set," she wrote in the caption.

Talking about 'Call Me Bae', it is an eight-part series, which is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary a.k.a Bae (Ananya Panday) and chronicles her journey as she goes from being an heiress to a hustler.

The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

The series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are Executive Producers,.The series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha.

'Call Me Bae' released on Prime Video. (ANI)

