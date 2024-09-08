Jung Hae In and Jung So Min have captured hearts with their romantic drama Love Next Door. The latest episode of tvN's drama has become a hot topic for K-drama enthusiasts, but not for the reasons you might expect. If you’re a K-addict, this series is likely on your radar already. The show, focusing on the daily struggles of old school friends and their evolving feelings, is something many can relate to. However, Episode 7, titled 'Love is All About Timing', left viewers particularly shaken, especially its female audience. In this episode, Jung So Min’s character, Seok Ryu, is seen walking alone down a dark alley when Jung Hae In’s Seung Hyo begins to follow her. What should have been an innocuous scene quickly turned unsettling as Seok Ryu, sensing danger, runs to a dead end, where Seung Hyo scolds her for fleeing instead of checking behind her. ‘Love Next Door’ Trailer: Jung Hae-In and Jung So-Min Go From Frenemies to Lovers in Netflix’s New K-Drama (Watch Video).

The way fear was portrayed in the episode has sparked significant outrage, with fans arguing that it trivialised a genuine and everyday fear for many women. A viral tweet, now boasting over 3.2 million views, captures the frustration of viewers who found the scene out of touch and dismissive. Critics have condemned the portrayal for being tone-deaf and insensitive, insisting that it underestimates a real concern that women face regularly.

Scene From ‘Love Is All About Timing’ Episode of ‘Love Next Door’ Sparks Outrage

아제발이딴개같은장면좀넣지마 특히나 남주가바로잘못인지하고사과안할거면 더더욱 한번 돌아보면 될걸 왜 무작정뛰냐고? 걸음잠깐멈췄다가 바로 폭행당하고 죽임당하는 여자들 기사가 매일매일 쏟아져나오는데 진짜 저게 로코 남주 대사임? 남자한테나 헤프닝이지 여자한텐 진짜일어나는공포라고 씨발 pic.twitter.com/y0d9DmDWwI — 누깅이 (@hiiamnugu) September 7, 2024

K-Netizens Comments

K Netizens Comments (Photo Credits: X)

Romantic Stroll: Jung Hae In Comforts Jung So Min

While Love Next Door left some viewers fuming, it also delivered a tender moment between the leads, showing a more intimate and emotional side to the characters’ evolving relationship. In a romantic late-night stroll, Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In) comforts a melancholic Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min).

Jung Hae In, Jung So Min (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Will Seok Ryu Acknowledge Seung Hyo’s Confession?

After confessing his love in the previous episode, Seung Hyo now wears his heart on his sleeve, making the quiet moment charged with longing. The lingering question on everyone’s mind is whether Seok Ryu will return his affections, or whether Seung Hyo will remain in the shadows of unrequited love. Fans eagerly await the next episode to see how this emotional journey unfolds. Jung Hae-in Birthday: Here’s How Snowdrop Actor’s Fans ‘HAEINESS’ Wished Him As He Turns 36.

Synopsis of ‘Love Next Door’

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s romantic drama Love Next Door masterfully intertwines light-hearted moments with deep emotions. Jung Hae In plays the soft-spoken Choi Seung Hyo, while Jung So Min is Bae Seok Ryu, a woman rebuilding her life after hardship. Their chemistry is undeniable as they navigate old feelings, misunderstandings, and the delicate process of rediscovering love.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2024 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).