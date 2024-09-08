We’re back with your entertainment update, filled with highs and lows. Today, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans by announcing the birth of their baby girl. Meanwhile, we’re heartbroken to report the passing of beloved actor Vikas Sethi, known for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. On a brighter note, Alia Bhatt’s new film Jigra just dropped its teaser trailer, and it’s already generating buzz. If you’ve missed any of these big moments, don’t worry—we’re here to keep you in the loop with all the latest entertainment news! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Become Proud Parents to a Baby Girl, Fans Go Wild With Excitement!.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their first child with a heartfelt social media post on September 8, celebrating the birth of a baby girl. The couple, who married in a private ceremony in Lake Como in 2018, had shared their pregnancy news in February. Bollywood celebrities have showered the new parents with love and congratulations. ‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Celebrate Arrival of Their First Child With Social Media Announcement.

Jigra Teaser Trailer Out

The teaser trailer for Jigra is out, showcasing Alia Bhatt’s intense drive to save her brother, played by Vedang Raina, in Vasan Bala’s emotional drama. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, this sneak peek promises goosebumps. Watch the trailer to catch a glimpse of the excitement! ‘Jigra’ Teaser Trailer: Alia Bhatt’s Fierce Determination To Rescue Her Brother Vedang Raina in Vasan Bala’s Emotional Drama Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Vikas Sethi No More

Actor Vikas Sethi, recognised for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has died at 48 from a cardiac arrest. He reportedly passed away in his sleep on September 8. His death is a great loss to the television industry. Vikas Sethi Dies at 48 Due to Cardiac Arrest; Actor Was Known for His Roles in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’.

Malayalam Actor Vinayakan Booked

Malayalam actor Vinayakan, known for his role as a villain in Jailer, was detained at Hyderabad Airport for alleged rude behaviour. The actor, en route from Kochi to Goa, reportedly argued with gate staff and appeared intoxicated. Following a complaint by the CISF, he was taken into police custody. Malayalam Actor Vinayakan Booked: ‘Jailer’ Villain Detained for ‘Rude Behaviour’ at Hyderabad Airport, ‘He Was Drunk’ Say Police.

Bengali Director Arindam Sil Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Bengali director Arindam Sil has been suspended by the DAEI following a sexual misconduct allegation by an actress. The complaint was filed with the West Bengal Commission for Women. In response, Sil submitted an apology letter to the DAEI, seeking to address the serious concerns raised. Bengali Director Arindam Sil Suspended by DAEI Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation by Actress.

That’s a wrap for today! We’ve brought you the top 5 news stories making waves on social media. From joyful baby announcements to heartfelt farewells and exciting new releases, we’ve covered it all. Stay tuned, as we’ll be back tomorrow with more of the latest and greatest in trending news. See you then!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2024 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).