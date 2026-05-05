Entertainment News | Anna Wintour Arrives at Met Gala in Feathered Look

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): And Hollywood's biggest fashion night has begun! Anna Wintour, the lead chairperson of the annual fundraiser, made a striking entrance at the Met Gala, commanding attention with her panache.

For the gala night, Anna opted for a feathery turquoise jacket, which she paired with a turquoise and black embroidered gown, courtesy of Chanel.

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As for accessories, the 76-year-old kept her typical bob and bangs hairstyle and donned her usual oversized sunglasses. On her feet were strappy black stilettos and her neck bore a jeweled statement necklace, as per eonline.

This year's theme, Costume Art, draws inspiration from the museum's new exhibition, featuring 400 outfits and objects that span 5,000 years of fashion history. The gala dress code is Fashion Is Art.

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As for Anna's role at Vogue, Chloe Malle was named her successor and head of editorial content in September.

"Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled--and awed--to be part of that," Chloe--who had been the editor of Vogue.com--said in a press release obtained by NBC News at the time. "I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor." (ANI)

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