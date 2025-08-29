Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Anthony Ippolito, best known for playing a young Al Pacino in the Paramount+ series 'The Offer,' is now set to step into the shoes of another Hollywood icon.

The actor has been cast as Sylvester Stallone in "I Play Rocky," a film about the making of the legendary boxing drama "Rocky," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will be directed by Peter Farrelly, who won an Oscar for Green Book, and will be released in theatres by Amazon MGM.

'I Play Rocky' tells the true story of how Stallone, then an unknown actor, refused to sell his script for Rocky unless he was allowed to star in it. Despite constant rejections, Stallone held firm in his belief and ultimately made history when the 1976 film became a critical and commercial success, winning the Oscar for Best Picture.

According to the publication, Ippolito's own journey to landing the role reflects the underdog spirit of Stallone's story. After hearing about the project, the actor sent an unsolicited audition tape to the producers, showing the same determination that the movie itself celebrates. That bold move eventually secured him the role.

The script is written by Peter Gamble, with Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha serving as producers.

As per THR, Rocky went on to become one of the most iconic sports film franchises of all time, spawning sequels and the modern Creed films. Altogether, the franchise has generated over $1.7 billion worldwide.

Ippolito's past credits include Purple Hearts on Netflix, Adam Sandler's Pixels, and Not Fade Away by David Chase. (ANI)

