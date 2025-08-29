Maddock Films' new movie Param Sundari has reached theatres on August 19. The cross-cultural romantic comedy pairs Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time, and marks the directorial debut of actor Tushar Jalota. Sidharth Malhotra plays Param, a rich Delhi guy who comes to the backwaters of Kerala to test out his new dating start-up app, and Janhvi Kapoor plays Sundari, the local girl who runs a homestay. 'Param Sundari' Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra Awaits a Hit Since 2016, Janhvi Kapoor Since Her Debut – Will This Film Change Their Luck?

Param Sundari also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Tanvi Ram, Anand Manmadhan and Gopika Manjusha.

The film has earned mixed to warm reviews from the critics. Check out what major publications are saying about the film.

What Critics are Saying About 'Param Sundari'

Firstpost says, "Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor meet by chance, share some cute dialogues, and their first collaboration called Param Sundari seems to have the right amount of simplicity and candy-floss cuteness which does get nauseating sometimes. It is high time filmmakers realise that a film cannot just survive just on it’s charismatic cast. Had it not been for the oozing charm of the cast, the film would have been catastrophic."

MensXP says, "Despite all its problematic stereotypes and some questionable sequences, Param Sundari makes for a sweet rom-com that leaves you with a good feeling by the end. This is the kind of film that was missing from Hindi cinema for a while now."

NDTV says, "From the flirting scene in the church to the whole Malayalam accent issue, all controversies aside, Param Sundari lives up to its name. Extremely beautiful. Colour-coordinated Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor look beautiful in the film, set against the beautiful backwaters and greenery of Kerala."

India Today says, "'Param Sundari' had the potential to be a sparkling, one-of-its-kind rom-com - one that you could revisit for years. Instead, it settles for being a pretty postcard with good music and visuals. Sidharth and Janhvi may be styled to look like they are in love, but you never once believe they are. Guess all the close-ups of her eyes, and his bare-chest are not enough." ‘Param Sundari’: Christian Group Expresses Disappointment Over Scene Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Flirting Inside Church, Demands Makers To Remove the Part.

TOI says, "The real highlight is the charming chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, who make the opposites-attract arc believable and enjoyable. The actors light up the screen with their presence, especially Janhvi who looks gorgeous in the traditional Malayali avatar. Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, and Siddhartha Shankar lend able support."

Watch the Trailer of 'Param Sundari':

Overall, Param Sundari offers a mix of charm and shortcomings. While Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s chemistry is being praised, critics agree that the film leans too heavily on star power and postcard visuals. Whether it becomes the hit both leads have been waiting for remains to be seen, but for now, the rom-com has sparked a fair share of debate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).