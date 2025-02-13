Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has officially announced his 544th film, in which he will share the screen with pan-India star Prabhas.

The film, which is yet to be titled, will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kher shared a heartfelt post along with a picture of him embracing Prabhas. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!"

Kher also praised the film's director and cinematographer, adding, "The film is directed by the very talented #HanuRaghavapudi! And produced by the wonderful team of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #Dop! Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!"

Beyond his cinematic journey, Kher was recently honoured for his philosophy of 'Optimism' by Nobel Prize-winning scientist Professor James Allison.

The recognition came at the Illuminate Oncology Townhall 2.0, an event organized by the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to advance oncology research and patient care.

Expressing his gratitude, Kher shared pictures from the event on Instagram and wrote, "MOST UNIQUE HONOUR FOR ME BY A NOBEL LAUREATE: Apart from my acting or contribution to cinema, I have been awarded for many reasons in the past. But last night I was felicitated by #SirHNRelianceFoundationHospital for the most amazing reason by a #NobelPrizeWinner Prof. #JamesAllison and Prof. #PadmaneeSharma. It was for my philosophy of OPTIMISM!"

He further added, "I am over the moon to be flanked on both sides by the Medical Royalty of the world. Thank you @rfhospital and dearest and dynamic Dr. #SewantiLimaye for this beautiful honour. Jai Ho!"

Anupam Kher's acting institute, Actor Prepares, recently marked its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2005, the Mumbai-based school has trained several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Varun Dhawan.

In a conversation with ANI, Kher described his acting school as his "biggest trophy", saying, "I have done over 500 films. Some were great, some were average. But when I meet someone at an event who tells me, 'I was your student from the 2008 batch,' I feel no award can be bigger than this."

Anupam Kher was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency,' which depicted the political turmoil of the 1975-77 Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)

