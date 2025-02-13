The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood extravaganza Housefull 5 will be attached with the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar. Sikandar, which reportedly stars Salman in the role of an assassin, is set to release on Eid this year. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of her box-office juggernaut Pushpa 2: The Rule. Was Akshay Kumar Injured on ‘Housefull 5’ Sets? Production House Denies Reports of Alleged Incident Halting Shoot.

Housefull 5, which stars an ensemble cast, is set to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025. Both Sikandar and Housefull 5 are bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Housefull 5 is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, and stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more.

Housefull 5 is one of India's biggest comedy franchises, now reaching its fifth installment. Besides Housefull 5, it’s going to be a blockbuster year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with four big releases kicking off with Sikandar. Next up is the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, followed by the untitled Vishal Bhardwaj directorial starring Shahid Kapoor.

This year also marks 75 years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, making it an even more special year.

Earlier, Dino Morea, who is known for Raaz, Aksar, Jism 2, Rana Naidu, The Empire, Tandav and others, celebrated his birthday on the sets of 'Housefull 5’.

Talking about the same, he earlier told IANS, “There is no better way to celebrate a birthday than doing what you love. For me, it's acting, and I am immensely blessed to spend my day doing just that”. ‘Housefull 5’: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan and Others Exude Glam in Final Schedule Pic.

Apart from this, he also has the Netflix project The Royals, in which he stars alongside renowned actors such as Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman. He also has the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi currently in the pipeline.

