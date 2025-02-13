Pakistani TV Drama Meem Se Mohabbat has quickly become the talk of the town, with the love story unravelling with the most unexpected twists and turns. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 17 gave the fans exactly what they wanted - innocent and comedic scenes between Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmed and Dananeer Mobeen’s Ayat Suleman, aka Roshi, some adorable scenes between Mohid, Roshi and Abid uncle and of course a lot of heated arguments and emotional turmoil. As fans grasp the quick pace of the show and try to understand where it is headed, here is the complete summary of what went down in Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 17. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 17 & 18 Promo OUT: Roshi Confesses Her Love to Talha, but Heartbreak on Cards! Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen Fans Ready for 'Angst' Phase.

The episode begins by giving us a glimpse into the impact that Talha’s hard-hitting words, asking Roshi to just be the best version of herself, has on her. Not only is she back in her usual form, but she also takes help from her Dada Jaan to convey her dedication to her job and asks Talha to be a part of the core team working with his ex-Sabeeka. This leads to one of the funniest conversations between Talha and Roshi as he tries to keep up with her extremely refined and complex urdu, completes her sentences and goes on to easily give her the job - because she is capable. We then have a quick glimpse of Sabeeka being annoyed by Roshi’s presence in the project and questioning her, only for Talha to once again put Sabeeka down and praise Roshi and her skill and determination to work on the project.

These words or praise lead to Roshi being more inspired than ever to actually excel in her field, and we see her trying to grasp the difficult subjects with her father’s help. We also get another important conversation where both her parents confirm that the burden of her course and internship is not running her down, and Roshi confirms that she is enjoying the challenges a lot. Just as fans rejoice in all the happy and heart-warming interactions between Roshi and Sir Talha, we are hit in the gut with the heart-breaking interaction where Talha tells Roshi to stay away from Mohid and not increase his attachment to her. The emotional roller coaster, which has some subtle and stunning performances from Dananeer and Ahad, ends with a bitter-sweet birthday celebration for Abid uncle, which is further soured by Sabeeka’s surprise entry.

The show ends with a very important and heart-to-heart conversation between Talha and his father, Abid. While Abid once again asks him to marry Roshi, despite their age gap, Talha stands strong in his purview that their age gap is too much and it is not right to misuse her naive innocence just for Mohid’s happiness. When Abid uncle says that he knows Talha does not dislike Roshi and she also likes him, Talha angrily responds, “Ek kam umar ladki, jisne duniya dekhi hi nahi, kisi bhi reasonn se mujhe idolise karne lage, toh mujhe iss umar mein itni maturity toh dikhana chahiye na ke uske kam-umri ka faida na uthaav.” (Just because a young girl, with barely any exposure to the real world, starts liking and idolising me; does not mean I try to benefit from it.) On the other hand, we have Roshi confessing her liking for Talha to her sister, Mahi, where she counts her sister’s valid concerns about their age and personality differences by saying it does not make a difference as long as they have some compatibility.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' - Episode 17 (Watch Full Video)

Coming to the other characters in the show, we see Rohail bring his newlywed bride - Jasmine - to his home, and he asks his mother to accept their marriage. We also get glimpses of Omar and Mahi trying to convince Omar’s dad - Jalal, to take a stand against the way he is treated by his wife - Saleeka. While we did not get any more glimpses of Shariq or his evil plans, fans are anticipating that to unroll in the upcoming episodes. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 18 is expected to deliver the heart-break that the teaser trailers gave us a glimpse of, where Roshi finally confesses his love to Talha and then walks away from him. The episode is set to air on February 13 and will be posted on YouTube soon.

