Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): At an age when most people talk about slowing down, Anupam Kher is doing the opposite. The 'Marathon Man' repeatedly proves that age is just a number. His latest gym post is a testament to this.

On Saturday, Kher took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the gym with his friend and co-actor Ravi Kishan. In the black-and-white picture, both actors can be seen flaunting their toned arms after an intense workout session.

Also Read | KRK Arrested: Actor Kamaal R Khan Held for Firing 4 Rounds At Residential Building in Mumbai.

Along with the picture, Kher added a caption that read, "'PAIN IS TEMPORARY, BUT PRIDE IS FOREVER.' Worked out with my friend and co-actor #RaviKishen! Har Har Mahadev! #GymLife #Workout #Fitness."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT4Svv0AkX_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Palash Muchhal Beaten Up by Smriti Mandhana's Cricketer Friends? Composer's Lawyer Responds to INR 40 Lakh Fraud and Cheating Claims.

Soon after he posted the picture, fans chimed in with their reactions in the comment section. One wrote, "Fit n perfectly fine," while another added, "True inspiration! Age is just a number when dedication and discipline are stronger. Respect, sir."

Kher and Ravi Kishan are currently busy shooting for the second part of the popular film Khosla Ka Ghosla. The first film, which was released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a fan favourite for its simple story and strong performances.

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher shared that the shooting of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has been completed. He also posted a video from the film set featuring his co-actors Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Boman Irani.

Before Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the actor directed his second film, Tanvi The Great, which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. The film recently joined the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)