KRK Arrested: Actor Kamaal R Khan Held for Firing 4 Rounds At Residential Building in Mumbai

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Mumbai, January 24: Mumbai Police have arrested Kamaal R Khan in connection with a firing incident reported from Oshiwara in suburban Andheri. The arrest was made early Saturday, after shots were fired late on Sunday, January 18, triggering panic in the residential area. According to police officials, Khan allegedly fired four rounds from a firearm toward a nearby residential complex. He was detained for questioning soon after the incident, during which he reportedly admitted to discharging the weapon.

Khan told investigators that he fired the shots in the direction of the mangrove area and claimed he had no intention of harming anyone. The firearm used in the incident has been seized by the Oshiwara police. KRK Accuses Mumbai Police of Filing Fake Case Against Him for Not Depositing His Weapon - Here's What Happened!

During the course of the investigation, police recovered two bullets from Nalanda Society, located in Oshiwara. One bullet was found on the second floor of the building, while another was recovered from the fourth floor. Police sources said that one of the flats belongs to a writer-director and the other to a model. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. MS Dhoni Shifting to New Zealand? KRK Claims Former Indian Cricket Team Captain To Move To Island Country With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva.

Investigators noted that Khan resides in a bungalow located opposite Nalanda Society. A forensic team examined the scene and indicated that the bullets were likely fired from his residence. Sources further revealed that the weapon used belonged to Khan, who has claimed that it is a licensed firearm. Authorities are currently verifying the licence details.

As of now, the exact motive behind the firing remains unclear, and further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).