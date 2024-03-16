Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Designers Anushree Reddy and Ritika Mirchandani presented their collections at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on Saturday.

Reddy showcased her collection “Gulab- Bari" that paid homage to the timeless elegance and enchanting allure of the Princess of Nizam.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Feels Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Is the Most 'Misunderstood’ Man in India's History, Urges Fans To Watch His Film.

Malaika Arora walked the ramp for the designer in a blue lehenga with yellow floral designs.

Reddy also presented sarees which were in pink and green shades. Most of the models had a flower hair accessory that gracefully complemented their looks.

Also Read | Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra's Action Thriller Inches Closer to Rs 5 Crore Mark on the Opening Day!.

Mirchandani's collection, called "Transcendence", presented a range of women's wear, with outfits ranging from co-ord sets, lehengas to skirts and blazers.

Models walked in shimmery outfits in colours like pink, lime green, blue, beige and white.

The shades further changed and became brighter in the collection adding a touch of magenta. It also had the glimpses of blue, brown, golden and black.

Singh took over the ramp as she walked in a co-ord floral set.

The Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on March 17.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)