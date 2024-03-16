Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action Thriller Inches Closer to Rs 5 Crore Mark on the Opening Day!

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, which is now out in theatres, is witnessing an increase in footfalls, according to according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film minted Rs 4.25 crore on the opening day on Friday, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. "After an unenergetic start in morning and noon shows, #Yodha saw an increase in footfalls towards evening... Urban centres lead, while mass pockets - despite excellent action - remain ordinary / low... Fri Rs 4.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote. Yodha Review: Netizens Applaud Performances and Action Sequences in Sidharth Malhotra’s Film!

"While the skilfully-executed action sequences are rightfully winning praise and accolades, the mass market - where actioners enjoy ample patronage - is yet to embrace #Yodha. Going forward, the #Buy1Get1 ticket offer - introduced for the weekend - should boost its biz on the two most crucial days: Sat - Sun... Additionally, it's important for biz *beyond* metros / urban centres to flourish over the weekend," Taran Adarsh said.

Yodha Collections

Directed by debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. Recently, Sidharth visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie. He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also a part of it.

