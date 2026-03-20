New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): In a major announcement, acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam has unveiled his next project, an untitled romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi.

The film will feature music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

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The announcement was made on Friday via a joint Instagram post by Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, along with the lead actors.

The project, currently referred to as "Production No. 23," will mark Sai Pallavi's first collaboration with the veteran director, while Sethupathi reunites with him after their 2018 film 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.'

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DWF8zihkYPn/

The makers confirmed that Sony Music South has come on board as the audio partner. The announcement post described the film as "A Mani Ratnam Film" and "An AR Rahman Musical," reinforcing the celebrated director-composer partnership that has delivered several iconic soundtracks over the years.

Further details about the plot and supporting cast of this yet-untitled film remain undisclosed.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi had a packed 2025 with releases like Ace and Thalaivan Thalaivii and began this year with the film Gandhi Talks. He also has a slate of upcoming films, including Train and Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road.

Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in the 2025 film Thandel, is also juggling multiple high-profile projects. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ek Din and will feature in Ramayana: Part 1 and 2.

Mani Ratnam's previous directorial venture, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, released on June 5, 2025. Despite high expectations, the gangster action drama underperformed at the box office and is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

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