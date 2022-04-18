Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have reached Manali and will soon start shooting for 'The Lady Killer'.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a glimpse of the mountainous area.

Also Read | R Madhavan Is 'Overwhelmed and Humbled' After Son Vedaant Bags Gold Medal at Danish Open Swimming Meet.

"Home for the next few days," Bhumi wrote, tagging "Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh" as the location.

One of her Instagram Stories features herself with Arjun posing for the camera while sitting on a flight.

Also Read | BTS' New Album 'We Are Bulletproof' To Release on June 10.

Arjun, too, took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"A new start. Film number 18. Here we go," he wrote.

Being helmed by Ajay Bahl, the suspense drama revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)